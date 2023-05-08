The Late Swingers Ladies Golf League played Thursday at Juniper Hill with 43 golfers participating.

First Flight: Cherie Stivers, first low gross; Teresa Prather, second low gross; Carole Barnsley, first low net; Aggie Hampton, second low net.

