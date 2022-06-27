Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Late Swingers Ladies Golf League played its annual Miss Dollie step-aside scramble Thursday at Juniper Hill.

First low gross: Tara Purvis, Melinda Holbert, Gracie Eaton and Lea Mott (scorecard playoff)

First low net: Connie Wiard, Karen Pilcher, Alicia Boyd and Fran Terhune

Second low gross: Phyllis Marshall, Natalie Srutowski, Gina Vaile-Nelson and PJ Johnson

Second low net: Donna McNeil, Jill Lancaster, Amanda Marlow and Beverly Druin

