The Late Swingers Golf League played Thursday at Juniper Hill Golf Course with 46 golfers participating.

Juniper Golf Course_website.jpg

First Flight: Kim Wooldridge, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Teresa Prather, second low gross; Phyllis Marshall, first low net; Aggie Hampton, second low net.

Second Flight: Teresa Coleman, first low gross (SCP); Charlotte Nelson, second low gross; Ellie Bevington, first low net; Natalie Srutoswki, second low net.

Third Flight: Susan Goins, first low gross; Melinda Holbert, second low gross; Carol Payton, first low net (SCP); Sharon Edwards, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Kathy Oak, first low gross; Leigh Ann Bates, second low gross; Ella Mill, first low net; Shelley Wood, second low net.

Low putts: Addy Fox, 13

Chip-in: Addy Fox (No. 2)

June 23 is the Miss Dollie step-aside scramble. Participants need to sign up in advance.

