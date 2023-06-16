The Late Swingers Golf League played June 8 at Juniper Hill with 62 golfers participating.

First Flight: Aggie Hampton, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Lesa Hodge, second low gross; Erin Marshall, first low net; Madison Elder, second low net.

