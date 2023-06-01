The Juniper Hill Late Swingers Ladies Golf League played Thursday with 55 golfers participating.

First Flight: Tara Purvis, first low gross; Abby Nedeljko, second low gross; Erin Marshall, first low net; Terry Tracey, second low net.

