The Late Swingers ladies golf league played at Juniper Hill July 16 with 40 golfers participating.
First Flight: Teresa Prather, first low gross; Becky Bibro, second low gross; Phyllis Marshall, first low net; Kim Wooldridge, second low net.
Second Flight: Natalie Srutowski, first low gross; Robin Moore, second low gross; Barbara Reynolds, first low net; Tammy McMichael, second low net.
Third Flight: Lori Elder, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross; Carol Payton, first low net; Sue Wood, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Jill Lancaster, first low gross; Dusty Nelson, second low gross; Leigh Ann Bates, first low net; Alicia Boyd, second low net.
Wildcat: Ruth Hinkle, first low net.
Chip-ins: Donna Grimes (No. 15), Fran Terhune (No. 15).
The Late Swingers had 34 golfers participate in league play on Thursday.
First Flight: Carolyn Paul, first low gross; Cherie Stivers, second low gross; Donna McNeil, first low net; Connie Wiard, second low net.
Second Flight: Aggie Hampton, first low gross; Adisyn Fox, second low gross; Tammy McMichael, first low net; Tara Clark, second low net.
Third Flight: Cathy Kays, first low gross; Dusty Nelson, second low gross; Susan Spoonamore, first low net; Lee Ann May, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Karen Thompson, first low gross; Merri Lee Warren, second low gross; Alicia Boyd, first low net; Kathy Oak, second low net.
