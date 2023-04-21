The Late Swingers League played Thursday with 45 golfers participating.

First Flight: Teresa Prather, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Phyllis Marshall, second low gross (SCP); Charlotte Nelson, first low net; Madison Elder, second low net.

