Ashley Lawhorn’s steady progression as a collegiate runner has landed her in the biggest meet of them all.
Lawhorn, a senior at the University of Southern Indiana, will compete with her team in the NCAA DII National Championships Saturday in Sacramento, California.
The last time the Screaming Eagles ran in the national championship was 2016, when they placed fifth for the best finish in the program’s history.
That was Lawhorn’s freshman season, but she wasn’t on the travel squad that year and didn’t compete at nationals.
“I was probably a little discouraged my freshman year, but track season came around and was a little better,” she said. “I feel like I’ve steadily improved.
“My sophomore year was better, but I wasn’t on the travel team. My junior year is when that changed.”
Lawhorn, a 2016 graduate of Franklin County, ran in Southern Indiana’s top five in all six meets in which the Screaming Eagles competed her junior year.
This season, USI’s women’s cross country team has been ranked as high as 12th nationally in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s top 25 poll. Its current ranking is 21st.
The Screaming Eagles won the Great Lakes Valley Conference championship this fall for the 10th time in the past 12 years and for a conference-best 13th time.
At the NCAA DII Midwest Region Championships in Evansville, Indiana, on Nov. 9, USI finished sixth out of 32 teams and earned an at-large bid to the national championships.
“I’m definitely glad I stuck around this long,” Lawhorn said. “I’m the only girl from my freshman class that is still on the team.”
Lawhorn, the daughter of Robin and David Lawhorn, also runs track at Southern Indiana, and in her first three seasons she earned academic all-GLVC honors in both sports.
A history major, Lawhorn is scheduled to graduate in May, and she’s doing student teaching next semester. She has minors in secondary education licensure and anthropology.
“I’m at a middle school for my student teaching, but middle school or high school, I’d do either,” she said. “I’m also looking at graduate school and weighing my options.
“It’s nice to have some options, but I really like teaching right now.”
Lawhorn is also interested in staying involved with running after she graduates.
“If I’m teaching I’d definitely like to coach,” she said. “I’ve been around the sport for so long. I enjoy it all, and I like to work with young people.”
But before planning her future she has Saturday’s race, which will cover 6,000 meters.
“I’m pretty excited,” Lawhorn said. “I want to go out and race and try not to think too much about where I am in the race and my finish. This is my first time in nationals, and I want to be open-minded about it.
“Finishing in the top half of the field would be awesome.”