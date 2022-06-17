Here are the results of recent league play at Juniper Hill as well as the mixed member-member tournament played June 11-12.

Late Swingers League

The Late Swingers Ladies Golf League played Thursday at Juniper Hill Golf Course with 30 golfers participating.

First Flight: Teresa Prather, first low gross; Madison Elder, second low gross; Tara Clark, first low net; Kim Wooldridge, second low net.

Second Flight: Melinda Holbert, first low gross; Lori Elder, second low gross; Lee Ann May, first low net; Jill Lancaster, second low net.

Third Flight: Shelley Wood, first low gross; Karen Thompson, second low gross; Amanda Marlow, first low net; Dionne Fields, second low net.

Low putts: Shelley Wood, 15

June 23 is the Miss Dollie step-aside scramble. Participants must sign up in advance.  A potluck meal and short meeting will follow play.

Larry Watson League

The Larry Watson Senior League played a two-man total net game Thursday.

First: Kat Veerasethakul and Mark Coleman, 124

Second: Jack Bates and David Mahoney, 125

Third: Jim Beirne and Glenn Murphy, 126

Fourth: Bennie Thurman and Stephen Sheets, 127 (scorecard playoff)

Fifth: Terry LaFontaine and Doug Marshall, 127

Sixth: Dariel Rexroat and Brad Reynolds, 129

Seventh: Al Gordon and Mark Brickner, 132

Mixed member-member

Division 1

First: Jeff Bibb and Kim Wooldridge, 173

Second: Chad Wiard and Connie Wiard, 174.5 (tie)

Second: Steve Redmon and Tara Clark, 174.5 (tie)

Fourth: Scott Marlin and Marcie Mathews, 175 (tie)

Fourth: Donnie Cloud and Elaine Cloud, 175 (tie)

Division 2

First: Mark Harrod and Debbie Wash, 163

Second: Ricky May and LeeAnn May, 165.5

Third: Raymond Casey and Melinda Holbert, 172

Fourth: Neville White and Sherry White, 173

Fifth: Jim Beirne and Natalie Srutowski, 179

