Yogi Davis is settling in as Frankfort’s new football coach, and his players are adjusting to the change.
“I’m learning about this new role, and my coaches are learning, the players are learning, so everybody’s learning right now,” he said. “And it’s good because we’re seeing the progress across the board. It’s been going really good.”
Davis came to Frankfort from Pikeville High, where he was the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator. This is his first head coaching job.
He is the Panthers’ third coach in three years following Ethan Atchley’s one-year stint at the job.
“I think they’re adjusting fine because I think my main goal when I got here was to establish relationships with the kids,” Davis said. “My first thing was to establish those relationships and we’ve done that. It’s bigger than football. Football is going to end one day, and I know that as a former player, a former college player.
“I understand the game is going to leave, but I also know that things I learned as a college athlete and just as a football player in general have helped me get to this point. That is something early on we try to do.”
The Panthers graduated quarterback Mason Leigh, leading receiver Caleb Hack, and leading rusher Jaden Morgan, who ran for 1,298 yards last season.
“We’ve got some freshmen that have stepped in, they’re playing for us, and we’ve got some sophomores that are stepping up,” Davis said. “We’ve got some juniors from last year that are filling in. It’s been a lot of learning because we’ve got guys with some playing experience, but we’ve got some guys who don’t have as much playing experience.”
Moving into the quarterback spot is J.D. Smith.
“He’s a junior, and he’s doing a really good job as far as leadership goes,” Davis said. “He plays safety for us on defense as well. He’s learning the offense, learning the defense, and he’s not only a vocal leader but he leads by example, which is great, on the field, in the hallways, in the weight room.
“J.D. is an all-around leader, and for me I think as the head coach that’s what you want from your quarterback. You want a quarterback who leads in all facets, not just football.”
The Panthers have had one scrimmage, traveling to Pikeville last week. Pikeville is the defending Class 1A state champion.
“I think our strength right now is our resilience and our competitiveness and our toughness because there’s only 30 of us,” Davis said. “We went down to Pikeville on Friday, and we battled. We fought, and we had guys banged up and they fought through. They fought for their brothers and they fought for their teammates.
“They fought for the blue and orange, and I think our strength right now is our toughness and our resilience and competitiveness above all.”
Davis made some changes in the preseason with the team going on a retreat and hosting a youth football camp.
“We have fun, but my expectations are high practice wise,” Davis said. “I’m a nut out there, but I think that’s how it has to be. I have to have high expectations, but they’re responding well to that because I work on those relationships.
“My coaching staff has as well. These guys, they love the kids above all else. They love the kids, they love working with the kids, and they have responded very well to our coaching style, and they responded very well to our expectations. I think that goes back to day one, showing them that we have their best interests at heart and we care about them more than just being a football player.”
Frankfort opens the season at home Friday against Paris. The Panthers will play their three district games in three consecutive weeks — at home Oct. 6 against Eminence and Oct. 13 against Sayre and at Berea on Oct. 20.
FHS closes out the regular season Oct. 27 at Western Hills.
“I’m excited,” Davis said about the season opener. “I’m exhausted right now. I haven’t gotten much sleep, but I’m excited. I’m really excited and I’m looking forward to this challenge.
“I know how big of a rivalry this is, and I know it’s going to be crazy here Friday, probably won’t be able to hear myself think, but I’m looking forward to it because I know the staff, we’re preparing, we’re doing everything we can to be prepared. I know our players are bought in, they’re learning and communicating. They’re just as ready to play as we are to coach.”
