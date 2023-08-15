Elijah Goins_submitted.jpg

Frankfort’s Elijah Goins makes a pass during a recent youth football camp hosted by the Panthers at Sower Field. (Photo by Kellynn Thompson)

Yogi Davis is settling in as Frankfort’s new football coach, and his players are adjusting to the change.

“I’m learning about this new role, and my coaches are learning, the players are learning, so everybody’s learning right now,” he said. “And it’s good because we’re seeing the progress across the board. It’s been going really good.”

