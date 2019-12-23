Western Hills senior Maddie LeCompte scored 36 points as the WHHS girls basketball team beat North Bullitt 58-51 in the WesBanco Bank Holiday Classic Saturday at North Bullitt.
LeCompte hit eight 3-pointers, going 8-for-16 from beyond the arc. She is now eight points away from 1,000 points for her career.
Kellen Kilgore finished with 10 points, followed by Kiana Mitchell with seven, Leann Way with three, and Rachel Shropshire with two points.
Lauren McGaughey had five assists, and Mitchell had three steals.
WHHS (3-7) plays its next game Tuesday at noon at Madison Central.