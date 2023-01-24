012423.KSU-Andrews_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Jalon Andrews, seen here dunking during KSU's exhibition game against Kentucky, recorded a double-double Monday in the Thorobreds' 74-71 home loss to LeMoyne-Owen. (Aidan Thompson | KYSU Land Grant)

Kentucky State men's basketball team lost a hard-fought game to LeMoyne-Owen Monday night, falling 74-71 at the Exum Center.

KSU’s Montrell Jacobs went 4-of-9 from the 3-point line and made 10 shots from the field to lead both teams with 28 points.

