Franklin County’s football team came into this season as the Class 4A state runner-up, and the Flyers cruised to victory in their first two games.

Then came a string of three straight losses, equaling as many losses as FCHS had the previous two years combined.

Turns out that stretch wasn’t an omen of things to come. The Flyers are doing just fine.

Franklin County defeated Central 14-8 Friday at Benny Watkins Field to capture its second consecutive Class 4A District 4 championship.

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman (10) heads to the end zone as Central's Malachi Williams (39) tries to make the tackle during Friday's second round game in the Class 4A state playoffs at Franklin County. FCHS won 14-8. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

“They don’t rattle,” FCHS coach Eddie James said of his team. “They don’t crack. We played three games we lost early this year, and that’s defined what we’re doing right now. We’ve been in those moments where we’re down late, and they just keep playing.”

FCHS’ losses were to Corbin, Ballard and Woodford County. Corbin and Woodford County are both 12-0 going into the third round of the state playoffs while Ballard bowed out at 8-4 with a loss to Trinity Friday.

“They’re three lessons, that’s what I call them,” James said about the losses. “It’s only a loss if you let it be, and it’s a lesson that will teach us something for down the road.

“It came through tonight. We were down late. We were going to punch it in and turned it over, but our defense stood up, got the ball right back and punched it in. I’m just proud of our kids.”

The Flyers trailed Central for most of the game, but Kaden Moorman scored on a 2-yard run with 4:17 left in the game to give FCHS a 14-8 lead, and an interception by Braedyn Tracy with 3:17 remaining put the Flyers in the driver’s seat.

“Our kids played resilient,” James said. “That’s the one word that sticks out to me. It was something we hadn’t seen, we hadn’t practiced, they hadn’t shown. They had a great game plan and our kids, it was just guts. That’s just the word.

“They responded. It was ugly, it was nasty, it was wet, it was cold, but our kids just kept playing, and that’s what we want them to do.”

Franklin County scored first Friday on a 50-yard run from Moorman, and Easton Powell made the first of his two point-after kicks for a 7-0 lead.

Franklin County quarterback Gavin Hurst (5) tries to run between Central defenders Malachi Williams (39) and D'Jure Johnson (9) Friday at Benny Watkins Field. FCHS captured the district championship with the 14-8 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The Yellow Jackets (7-5) scored before halftime on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Xavier Brown, and Brown connected with Jaylen Thomas on the two-point conversion pass to put Central ahead 8-7.

The score remained 8-7 through the third quarter, but the Flyers got a break early in the fourth when a bad snap on a punt attempt for Central resulted in a turnover, giving FCHS the ball at Central’s 18-yard line.

The Yellow Jackets recovered a fumble at their own 5-yard line with 9:26 left in the game, but they had to punt from their 11 with 6:58 remaining.

The Flyers took over at Central’s 28, starting the drive that ended with Moorman’s second touchdown of the night.

Central was on its 9-yard line when Tracy intercepted Brown’s pass.

“My job is I had just one receiver, and as soon as I saw him break inside I just knew it was a post, and I knew I had to go make a play,” Tracy said.

The interception put the ball on the Central 38 and after gaining a first down, FCHS quarterback Gavin Hurst took a knee on the next two plays to run out the clock.

“We’re usually a high-scoring offense,” Tracy said. “Things didn’t really go our way, so we had to keep fighting. There was adversity. We knew what was going to happen, November football, so we kept fighting.”

Franklin County beat Central 35-6 on Oct. 15 in Louisville, but the Yellow Jackets opened the playoffs last week with a 73-0 victory over Shelby County.

“We knew they wanted to send a message,” FCHS’ Zack Claudio said about Central’s first-round win, “but we knew our goals are bigger than this, and we wanted to come out here and play our brand of football.

“Coach always tells us just be ourselves and play the game that we love.”

The Flyers (9-3) will host Allen County-Scottsville for a regional championship Friday.

“We tell our kids we want to be different here,” James said. “We don’t want to just have a good season. We’re building a program here. We’ll compete for our second region championship next week. We want a program, and I thought our kids showed they’re willing to battle it out tonight.”

