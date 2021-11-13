Franklin County’s football team came into this season as the Class 4A state runner-up, and the Flyers cruised to victory in their first two games.
Then came a string of three straight losses, equaling as many losses as FCHS had the previous two years combined.
Turns out that stretch wasn’t an omen of things to come. The Flyers are doing just fine.
Franklin County defeated Central 14-8 Friday at Benny Watkins Field to capture its second consecutive Class 4A District 4 championship.
“They don’t rattle,” FCHS coach Eddie James said of his team. “They don’t crack. We played three games we lost early this year, and that’s defined what we’re doing right now. We’ve been in those moments where we’re down late, and they just keep playing.”
FCHS’ losses were to Corbin, Ballard and Woodford County. Corbin and Woodford County are both 12-0 going into the third round of the state playoffs while Ballard bowed out at 8-4 with a loss to Trinity Friday.
“They’re three lessons, that’s what I call them,” James said about the losses. “It’s only a loss if you let it be, and it’s a lesson that will teach us something for down the road.
“It came through tonight. We were down late. We were going to punch it in and turned it over, but our defense stood up, got the ball right back and punched it in. I’m just proud of our kids.”
The Flyers trailed Central for most of the game, but Kaden Moorman scored on a 2-yard run with 4:17 left in the game to give FCHS a 14-8 lead, and an interception by Braedyn Tracy with 3:17 remaining put the Flyers in the driver’s seat.
“Our kids played resilient,” James said. “That’s the one word that sticks out to me. It was something we hadn’t seen, we hadn’t practiced, they hadn’t shown. They had a great game plan and our kids, it was just guts. That’s just the word.
“They responded. It was ugly, it was nasty, it was wet, it was cold, but our kids just kept playing, and that’s what we want them to do.”
Franklin County scored first Friday on a 50-yard run from Moorman, and Easton Powell made the first of his two point-after kicks for a 7-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets (7-5) scored before halftime on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Xavier Brown, and Brown connected with Jaylen Thomas on the two-point conversion pass to put Central ahead 8-7.
The score remained 8-7 through the third quarter, but the Flyers got a break early in the fourth when a bad snap on a punt attempt for Central resulted in a turnover, giving FCHS the ball at Central’s 18-yard line.
The Yellow Jackets recovered a fumble at their own 5-yard line with 9:26 left in the game, but they had to punt from their 11 with 6:58 remaining.
The Flyers took over at Central’s 28, starting the drive that ended with Moorman’s second touchdown of the night.
Central was on its 9-yard line when Tracy intercepted Brown’s pass.
“My job is I had just one receiver, and as soon as I saw him break inside I just knew it was a post, and I knew I had to go make a play,” Tracy said.
The interception put the ball on the Central 38 and after gaining a first down, FCHS quarterback Gavin Hurst took a knee on the next two plays to run out the clock.
“We’re usually a high-scoring offense,” Tracy said. “Things didn’t really go our way, so we had to keep fighting. There was adversity. We knew what was going to happen, November football, so we kept fighting.”
Franklin County beat Central 35-6 on Oct. 15 in Louisville, but the Yellow Jackets opened the playoffs last week with a 73-0 victory over Shelby County.
“We knew they wanted to send a message,” FCHS’ Zack Claudio said about Central’s first-round win, “but we knew our goals are bigger than this, and we wanted to come out here and play our brand of football.
“Coach always tells us just be ourselves and play the game that we love.”
The Flyers (9-3) will host Allen County-Scottsville for a regional championship Friday.
“We tell our kids we want to be different here,” James said. “We don’t want to just have a good season. We’re building a program here. We’ll compete for our second region championship next week. We want a program, and I thought our kids showed they’re willing to battle it out tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.