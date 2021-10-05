The United Soccer League (USL) announced Tuesday that Lexington has been awarded a League One expansion franchise. The club is majority-owned by Tower Hill Sports and is slated to kick off its inaugural season in 2023.
William “Bill” Shively, Founder of Tower Hill Sports, opened the first Tower Hill Sports complex in January 2019, to provide an outstanding soccer experience for youth and adult players alike. The company’s second complex opened in 2021.
“I’m thrilled that Lexington will now have a USL League One team,” said Shively. “The addition of a professional soccer club will be a true asset for the city of Lexington.”
The unveiling of the club’s full crest and brand will be developed through input from community members and soccer fans, who will play a vital role in the process. With an aim to reflect the energy and diversity of the region, Lexington Pro Soccer will host multiple listening sessions over the coming weeks and months, relying on feedback from the community to create an identity that represents Lexington authentically.
The club will initially play at a nearby collegiate facility, with terms currently being finalized, and a formal announcement will be forthcoming. Lexington Pro Soccer will be responding to the RFP for the High Street Development Project, with the intent to construct a state-of-the-art soccer-specific venue on the site that could also accommodate festivals, concerts and other events, adding another entertainment option to downtown Lexington that would sit adjacent to Rupp Arena and the Central Bank Center.
Apart from the stadium proposal, the club is exploring multiple site locations in Fayette County to be developed into the training grounds of the club, as well as the home to their Academy program, further advancing the game in Lexington and Central Kentucky.
“This is an exciting moment for USL League One, the city of Lexington and Central Kentucky,” said USL President Jake Edwards. “Since League One’s inception, Lexington is a place we’ve wanted to be because of its celebrated sports history and growing appetite for soccer. With tremendous leadership in Bill Shively, Vince Gabbert (Lexington Pro Soccer president) and Tower Hill Sports, this club will create a new source of great pride for the people of Lexington and the Central Kentucky region.”
Lexington Pro Soccer’s inaugural season will begin spring 2023. Fans interested in placing a deposit on tickets for the 2023-24 season can visit https://lexingtonprosoccer.com/pages/tickets.
