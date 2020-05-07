Raymond Lightfoot has been officiating high school basketball for 25 years, including two boys state tournaments and his first girls state tournament in March.
Still, it came as a surprise to him when he was selected the KHSAA Basketball Official of the Year.
“I was very shocked and blessed,” he said. “I knew I was a finalist, but when I read that I’d won, I just screamed.”
Lightfoot, who lives in Frankfort, got his start refereeing games at the YMCA.
“It was the early ‘90s, and I had two sons,” he said. “I told them, ‘Every Saturday we’re going down to the Y to referee four or five games, and you’re going with me.’
“They weren’t too excited about it, but every two weeks we got paid, and what I got paid I split down the middle and gave half to one and half to the other to keep them enthused and interested.”
His plan worked, with both sons still officiating. Raymond Lightfoot Jr. is a referee in Charleston, South Carolina, and Zack Whitaker is still officiating in Frankfort, often working games with his father.
Lightfoot is a certified official in four sports — basketball, football, softball and baseball. He’s worked a high school state championship football game and was the first recipient of the Tommy Bell Officiating Award, given at the Kentucky Football Hall of Fame induction.
“God gave me the ability to do this,” Lightfoot said, “but I couldn’t do it without my wife, Katherine. The last 25 years there have been long road trips, getting home late, home alone with the kids, and after the kids were grown, home alone with the puppies.”
The Lightfoots have five children. Besides Raymond Jr. and Zack, there is Kristen Lightfoot Lee, Candice Lightfoot Perry and Danielle Whitaker.
They also have five grandchildren — Keeli Brooke Lightfoot, Eli Pryse Lee and Brayden Stewart Whitaker, all of Frankfort, and Dancy Lane Lightfoot and Raymond Paull Lightfoot III, of Charleston, South Carolina.
Several people helped Lightfoot along the way in his officiating career, including Cornelius O’Banion, Rick Chasteen, Pat Grugin and Buddy Ritchie.
In addition to officiating high school basketball games, Lightfoot works collegiate games in the Mid-South Conference, the River States Conference, which includes Midway and Asbury; the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which includes Kentucky State; and the USA South Conference, which includes Berea.
He does all this while maintaining a fulltime job in Kentucky Higher Education.
Lightfoot’s father spent his career in the military, where deployment meant he wasn’t always there for big events.
“When I had children, I wasn’t going to miss out on their growing up,” he said. “You see young guys today starting out as officials at 18, 19 years old. I didn’t get started until I was 30, 35.”
According to the KHSAA press release, winners for officials of the year are selected following consultation with local assigning secretaries, veteran officials’ observers, coaches throughout the state and additional staff review.
There are 1,782 licensed basketball officials in the state.
In addition to high school and college basketball, Lightfoot referees middle school basketball, youth and church leagues and Special Olympics.
“I tell my kids it doesn’t matter if you’re working a middle school game all the way to the NBA, there’s no game that you’re above.”
Now 57, Lightfoot still works all four sports for which he’s certified, and he has no plan to retire.
“I feel like I’m still healthy, and God gave me the ability to keep going,” he said. “He’ll let me know when it’s time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.