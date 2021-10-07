Lightning Thursday forced the 41st District soccer championship matches to be postponed.

The matches will take place Friday at Franklin County.

The girls match started Thursday, and Great Crossing led Western Hills 1-0 at halftime before play was halted for the night. The match will resume Friday at 3 p.m. with the start of the second half.

Frankfort and Great Crossing will meet in the boys championship match at 4:30 p.m.

All four teams advance to the 11th Region tournament.

