The Lil Flyers Volleyball Camp will take place June 5, 7, 8, 9 from 9 a.m.-noon each day at Franklin County High School.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The camp is open to boys and girls who will be entering grades 1-6 for the 2023-24 school year.

