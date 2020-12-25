This has been quite a memorable year to say the least. COVID has changed the way we do so many things and many of them may become permanent changes to our way of life.
How we work, how we shop, how we go to school, how we interact and even how we exercise have all had to be adjusted in 2020. As we move into 2021, I have to wonder how many of those changes will become permanent parts of our lives.
One of the changes I made was to start a strength program way back this summer. I had decided that since I had no races, no real goals and a bit more time, I would take on a new exercise routine, but I never updated you on the results.
My plan was to stick with it for at least eight weeks and hopefully see my abs by my birthday at the end of September. Well, I can see a bit more of my ab muscles than I did before and would probably be able to see more, but since I didn’t adjust my diet at all, I got what I got.
I have arm muscles I never knew were possible, I stand up straighter and just feel stronger in general. I am hoping this will translate into faster running times and I plan on keeping this routine into 2021 for sure.
I know that many people also had the opportunity with adjustments in their work schedules to get out and exercise more. And with gym closings, many of those devoted members had to find other outlets to burn those calories.
Equipment was flying off the shelves, running shoe sales went through the roof and it was next to impossible to find a bike anywhere. Hopefully for most, if not all, those new habits stuck and all that new equipment isn’t sitting collecting dust on a shelf.
If it is, a new year is almost upon us. If you’re like me, in this unpredictable time, your schedule may change on a weekly or even sometimes, daily basis. Sit down and figure out a time that is always available. For me, that is about 4:30 in the morning. I could wait until the evening many days, but I know myself and once I get home at night, unless I am meeting someone, there is no way I am going out again.
Once you get your time set, take an inventory of your equipment and other resources for exercise. Do you have virtual classes available to you from your gym? The YMCA has a bunch if you are a member and YouTube is an unlimited resource for video classes.
The key is to find something you enjoy doing so you stick with it. Then, get everything you will need together. Make a list if you have to so you don’t forget anything. Lay everything out the day before so you don’t have to think about what you’re doing. You can get dressed and go.
Lastly, set an alarm. A wake up alarm if you are going to exercise first thing in the morning or, if you are exercising later in the day, an exercise alarm. No excuses! I even have an alarm set to remind me that it’s almost bedtime and that I need to wrap up my day and get ready for the next.
All these things take a little bit of time, some organization and some willpower. If 2020 taught us anything, it is how important keeping healthy can be, so lets get a good start to 2021!
Happy holidays everyone and let’s make 2021 a better year to remember!
Linda Word is a running coach, personal trainer and U.S. Masters swim coach. She coaches with Brian Schenkenfelder at 3 Sport Endurance in Frankfort. If you’re ready to start your own fitness journey you can contact Linda at forwordrunning@gmail.com or lindaw@3sportendurance.com.
