I have absolutely had enough of the COVID-19 crazies. What I mean is the up and down emotions and uncertainty that seems to be a part of daily life in recent months.
I know we all feel it and now with school trying to get back in session, parents, kids and teachers are smack in the middle of trying to do what is right, healthy and safe.
Making those decisions, trying to navigate the different choices, do your own job, and keep the house in some kind of order — it’s exhausting. It is becoming more and more important to take care of ourselves so we can cope with all of the new challenges.
Good nutrition, getting enough rest and exercise are the three biggest things you can do to take care of yourself on a regular basis. For me, exercise is the start so that I do all the others. I feel better when I run if I have been eating healthy food and getting enough rest.
And exercise does so much more than just keep our bodies trim. It can help reduce your blood pressure, help alleviate some of the pain of arthritis and help with diabetes. It also can do so much for your emotional state by giving you something positive to focus on rather than sitting and dwelling on the things that may not be going perfectly in your life.
I started running and doing structured exercise when I quit smoking. It was a way to be around some friends, keep the pounds from creeping on and was a great distraction at a time when I was under quite a bit of pressure with some major life changes.
I just can't emphasize enough how having a group of people to run with helped me develop the habit so that when I was not able to be with the group, I still had the desire to run. Even now, after 13 years, other people keep me accountable. It’s peer pressure in it’s best form.
It’s like having a voice in my head telling me to get rid of the excuses and get going. That being said, we are in the time of COVID-19 where we are not supposed to be together, so I just gave some horrible advice. How do you work around it?
Since running takes place outside, it is really easy to social distance from each other. The other way to at least get the accountability part is to text or call each other. I have several people that I text or call daily to remind them to go for a run or bike, and they also know that I will check their fitness apps and see what they did.
Lastly, I have a set of comfortable headphones with a microphone and I have been known to look like a crazy person talking to myself when I run because I am talking with a running buddy who is somewhere else doing the same thing.
My disclaimer here is that either I am on a treadmill, only have one ear bud in or using bone conducting headphones that allow me to hear everything around me. Safety first folks if you go this route!
I know it’s hard right now to be motivated to move. It’s been an endless Groundhog Day full of uncertainty and it is wearing many people down.
Making the choice to take 30 minutes a day to do something to make yourself feel better, it is so worth the effort — believe me. Your body and brain will thank you.
How are you going to move today?
Linda Word is a running coach, personal trainer and U.S. Masters swim coach. She coaches with Brian Schenkenfelder at 3 Sport Endurance in Frankfort. If you’re ready to start your own fitness journey you can contact Linda at forwordrunning@gmail.com or lindaw@3sportendurance.com.
