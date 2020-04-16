Anyone else not sure what day it is? Anyone else watching the scale creep up? Anyone else not sure if their jeans still fit?
Many of you are beyond busy working from home, keeping the house in some resemblance of order and then on top of that, learning the new job of teaching your kids. Others are not having to work as much or at least have a lot more time since there’s no commute and no dressing up for work to do. And for others, things just feel sort of lost throughout the day.
And fitness? Right now a few different things seem to be happening:
1. Folks with extra time on their hands are exercising more, getting out during the beautiful spring days we’ve been having and getting fitter.
2. Some of those same folks are doing too much and putting themselves in jeopardy of getting injured.
3. Some folks are realizing just how much they actually moved at work and even though they are exercising, it’s not enough now that they are home.
4. Some folks are just not moving at all. With no structure to their day, it’s too much effort to go workout, “I can do that later,” “I have all day” type of procrastination.
So here are a few possible solutions to some of the negative things I listed above.
If you are someone that is taking advantage, that is awesome. You have a good chance of coming out of this fitter, stronger and in the lead when races resume again. A few key points though, try not to increase your time or mileage more than 10% a week.
If you jump from doing 3 miles to doing 6 miles, you run the risk of injury and not being able to run at all. Instead, increase the mileage just one day a week and go from 3 to 3.5 miles (if that was your longest run).
Instead of running every day, try some cross training like hiking over at the Salato Center or Capital View Park (keeping social distance of course). Find some other ways to burn off that extra energy.
If you’re like me and are realizing just how much you moved at work and your regular workouts aren’t keeping the scale down, or you’re having trouble getting motivated at all, start keeping track of what you do and what you eat. Calories in/calories out, take the time to actually measure food instead of guessing.
Set an alarm on your phone to move every so often. Every 30 minutes is great, but don’t go to the fridge unless it’s to grab some cold water! And speaking of water, drink a lot! You should drink your weight divided by three in ounces every day.
Another way to move is to do desk stretches. Reaching your arms up over your head, putting one arm on the desk and turning away to stretch your shoulder and arm, there are tons you can find online.
Another thing I like to do when I need a little kick start is to start a plank/squat/crunch challenge. Start with the number you are comfortable with and add one or two every day.
These are strange times, we don’t know when things will get back to normal and we don’t know exactly what that normal will be. Some of us may stay working remotely, some will go back to school or the office, some of us will start new jobs completely, our lives will be forever changed.
Take care of yourself, take care of your health and you will be better prepared for whatever comes next.
Linda Word is a running coach, personal trainer and U.S. Masters swim coach. She coaches with Brian Schenkenfelder at 3 Sport Endurance in Frankfort. If you’re ready to start your own fitness journey you can contact Linda at forwordrunning@gmail.com or lindaw@3sportendurance.com.
