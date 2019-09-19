So many great outdoor things happening right now! Biking weather is perfect, cross country season is in full swing for the kids and it’s still warm enough for a dip in the river on the weekends!
Lots of fall races coming up as well, including the fifth annual Kentucky History Half on Sept. 28.
I’m a little biased about this particular race since I am co-race director, but let me tell you, it really is a great race.
The beginning of the course is challenging with Capital Avenue, East Main Street hill and the cemetery, but it is just so beautiful! The view from the top of the cemetery is just gorgeous and I love to look down at the Capitol and realize that I just ran from there!
Quite an accomplishment! Then, of course, you get to go down East Main Street, onto West Main Street, past some of our local businesses and get on the river path where it’s nice and flat.
The murals at the Ward Oates Amphitheater are so pretty, along with the cool sculptures. It’s a really nice stretch of the course. You continue on past Buffalo Trace Distillery and turn onto Lewis Ferry and go behind the distillery and the other side of the river where most people don’t ever get a chance to go.
Turn around before the big hill and retrace your steps back to Broadway Street to the finish line where Chick-Fil-A sandwiches await you (for spectators too!).
The race also has two other options if you’re not up for a 13.1-mile jaunt around Frankfort. You can opt for either the 5K (3.1 miles) or 10K (6.2 miles) races that still give you so much of our Kentucky history with the Old State Capitol, the "new" state Capitol, Liberty Hall and many other landmarks along the way.
All participants, not just the half marathoners, get a beautiful finisher medal and really nice tech shirt, plus there are age group and overall awards for all three of the races.
We also have Miss Kentucky, Alex Franke, coming to join us to sing the national anthem at the start of the race and help out with some of the kids activities. There will be a DJ on hand to keep the spectators entertained, and after the race, you get free admission to the Kentucky History Center with your bib number.
It all makes for an awesome morning of running and community spirit around our beautiful and historic little city. If you are interested in participating, you can go to the website at www.kyhistoryhalf.com and click on register to get entered.
Linda Word is an RRCA running coach, ACE Personal Trainer, ACE Nutrition Specialist, owner of ForWord Running Pacers and co-coach for 3 Sport Endurance. Contact her at forwordrunning @gmail.com to get started on your own fitness journey.