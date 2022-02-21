Five local athletes recently competed in state tournaments.

Franklin County’s Collin Matthews swam the 50- and 100-yard freestyle in the KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center.

Matthews was 29th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.11 seconds, and he was 34th in the 100 freestyle in 51.34.

Four wrestlers took part in the semi-state tournament for Regions 1-4 Saturday at Union County High School.

Western Hills’ Kelton Bailey went 3-2 in the 113-pound weight class to place fifth and advance to the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships at George Rogers Clark High School.

WHHS’ Alex Whitt (126) and Franklin County’s Jose Rios (175) and Braylen Livingston (113) all went 1-2.

