Five individuals and two relay teams earned all-state honors in track and field from the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association.

To be named first team, an athlete or relay team had to place in the top two of their events at the state championships. Those named to the second team placed third or fourth.

Named to the first team in Class 2A were Franklin County’s Shauvi Kennedy, who won the 100-meter dash and was second in the 200; FCHS’ Jaden Oldham, who was second in the shot put; and the Lady Flyers’ 4x100 relay team of Kennedy, TaZyriah Miley, Bria Wilson and Deloris Boateng, which finished second.

In Class 1A, Frankfort’s Katie Norman was named first team for winning the 300-meter hurdles, and FHS’ Amayah Robinson took second in the shot put to earn first team honors.

Named to the second team in Class 1A was Frankfort’s Chase Sweger, who was fourth in the 1,600-meter run, and in Class 2A FCHS’ relay team of Kennedy, Miley, Boateng and Jayden Dummitt earned second team honors with its fourth-place finish at state.

