Five local basketball players have been named to the regular season all-region teams for the 11th Region.

Franklin County senior Brooklynn Miles was named the Player of the Year. Joining her on the girls all-region team are juniors Patience Laster of FCHS and Jamya Chenault of Frankfort.

Western Hills senior Zach Semones and FHS junior Jackson Twombly were selected for the boys all-region team.

Voting for the teams was done by regional coaches.

