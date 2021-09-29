Western Hills’ Jackson Whitaker, Franklin County’s Will Dowler and Frankfort’s Garrett Wellman led their teams in the Region 9 golf tournament Tuesday at Gibson Bay in Richmond.

Whitaker had the top score for the local players with an 80, followed by Dowler with an 81 and Wellman with an 83.

The Flyers finished 10th in the team standings, Frankfort was 12th and WHHS was 13th

Rounding out the scoring for FCHS were Will Logan with a 92 and Jacob Hogan at 106. For FHS, Austin Wellman shot a 93, followed by Steven Hamilton at 94 and Caleb Duff at 96. Following Whitaker for WHHS were Carter Smith at 90, Reagan Hunter at 93, Logan Disponette at 98 and Will Boswell at 111.

Madison Central won the team title in a playoff with Lexington Christian, and LCA’s Grey Goff was medalist with a two-under par 70.

