Married life on court seems to suit a local foursome of pickleball champions who took the top spots at the recent Kentucky Senior Games. The two local couples are among the best players in the Commonwealth.
Robert and Martha Gardner, of Frankfort, barely edged out Doug and Kathleen Martin, of Owenton, in the Mixed Doubles championship on Sunday at E. P. “Tom” Sawyer Park in Louisville. The Gardners came away with gold medals and the Martins added to their impressive collection of pickleball trophies with new silver medals.
The husbands had already teamed up on Saturday to grab the gold medals in the Men’s Doubles event, as well.
All four players are very active in the Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites' pickleball league. The league has about 100 players at all levels participating this summer, according to league director Jacki Hedger.
With qualifying wins in the Kentucky Senior Games, the Gardners and Martins are planning to play in the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.
“We love the game, the people and the competition” said Kathleen Martin. “Now we’ll see how we do against some of the best senior players in the nation when we get to Pittsburgh.”
The National Senior Games Association tournaments return to City of Champions on July 7–18, 2023, according to NSGA CEO Marc T. Riker.
