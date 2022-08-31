Married life on court seems to suit a local foursome of pickleball champions who took the top spots at the recent Kentucky Senior Games. The two local couples are among the best players in the Commonwealth.

Robert and Martha Gardner, of Frankfort, barely edged out Doug and Kathleen Martin, of Owenton, in the Mixed Doubles championship on Sunday at E. P. “Tom” Sawyer Park in Louisville. The Gardners came away with gold medals and the Martins added to their impressive collection of pickleball trophies with new silver medals.

083122 Pickleball winners

From left are gold medalists, Robbie and Martha Gardner, and silver medalists, Kathleen and Doug Martin. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription