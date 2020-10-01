091920FBall-FCBroyles-Haney_cv.jpg

Franklin County quarterback Nick Broyles (10) gets ready to take the snap from FCHS center Tanner Haney during Friday's game with Woodford County at FCHS. Franklin County won 40-22. (Chanda Veno/State Journal)

Local football games are still on hold for another week, but several local players are among the state leaders in statistics released by the KHSAA Thursday.

Franklin County senior quarterback Nick Broyles is the top-rated passer in Class 4A with a total of 795 yards in two games for an average of 398 yards. He’s completed 38 of 50 passes with no interceptions for a 76% completion rate, and he’s thrown for nine touchdowns.

FCHS senior receiver Fred Farrier leads Class 4A in yards per game at 136. He’s caught 11 passes in two games for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

Western Hills senior Jeffery Parker leads Class 3A in tackles per game at 14.5. He’s recorded 29 tackles in the Wolverines’ two games with two tackles for loss.

Teammate Jason Rogers, also a senior, is tied for first in Class 3A in interceptions. He’s had three in two games, returning one for a touchdown.

Frankfort sophomore quarterback Sam Davis is fourth in passing in Class 1A with an average of 196 yards per game. He’s gone 22-48-3 in two games for 392 yards and two touchdowns.

All three local teams have been sidelined by COVID-19 issues.

Western Hills and Frankfort are scheduled to play next Friday, WHHS at Henry County and Frankfort at Eminence.

Franklin County’s next scheduled game is Oct. 16 at Waggener in Louisville.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription