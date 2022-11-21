Players from Franklin County and Frankfort have been named to all-district teams by the Greater Louisville Football Coaches Association.

FCHS players named to the all-district team for Class 4A, District 4 are Peyton Ledford, fullback and defensive line; Gilead Galloway, wide receiver and kick returner; Carson Greenwell, offensive line; Kaden Campbell, outside linebacker; and P.J. Marshall, long snapper.

