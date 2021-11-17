GLFCA logo.png

The Greater Louisville Football Coaches' Association (GLFCA) has released its all-district teams, and all three local teams are represented.

For Class 4A District 4, Franklin County players who were named to the first team were Gavin Hurst at quarterback, Kaden Moorman at running back and kick returner, Peyton Ledford at fullback and inside linebacker, Blair Tate at tight end, Carson Greenwell and Isaac Prado on the offensive line, Jayden Mattison at outside linebacker, Keaton Lee on the defensive line, and Easton Powell at kicker.

FCHS players earning honorable mention were Zack Claudio at wide receiver, safety and punt returner, Brenton Sears at inside linebacker, Gilead Galloway at cornerback, Braedyn Tracy at punter, and PJ Marshall at long snapper.

In Class 1A, District 3, Frankfort players named to the first team were Jaden Morgan at fullback, safety and kick returner, Larry Carter at wide receiver and cornerback, Adrian Spencer on the offensive and defensive lines, Azeno Williams at outside linebacker, and Cameron Stone at inside linebacker.

Receiving honorable mention were Williams at running back and Elijah Walker at tight end.

Western Hills players to earn first-team honors for Class 3A District 4 were Jacob Fields at inside linebacker and Austin Keith on the offensive line.

