The past two seasons, Western Hills’ football team has had to travel over two hours one way to play its first-round postseason games.
That won’t be the case this year.
The postseason kicks off Friday with all three local teams in the field.
In years past, first-round games matched up teams from different districts in the same region.
This year, the first two rounds will be played among teams from the same district.
It keeps the Wolverines closer to home, but it’s not a move WHHS coach Don Miller likes.
“I think it was about traveling,” he said about the change, “but I liked seeing someone different, someone from your sister district instead of someone you’ve already played.”
Undefeated Franklin County, which won its district, will host Waggener (5-5), the No. 4 team in Class 4A District 4.
Western Hills (3-7) will be at DeSales (7-3) in the Class 3A playoffs, and Frankfort (4-6) will play at Eminence (8-2) in the Class 1A playoffs. WHHS finished fourth in its district, and the Panthers placed third in theirs.
All three games start at 7:30 p.m.
“I'm not a big fan of it by any means, but it is what it is,” FHS coach Craig Foley said. “In the postseason, your first game could be against a team you played two weeks ago. I like the aspect of playing different people.
“If you play someone where you had a 50-0 beatdown, it might be hard to get the kids motivated to play them again. If you play someone different, your kids aren’t as familiar with them.”
The Flyers defeated Waggener 37-20 on Oct. 18 at Benny Watkins Field.
“I think it makes the first game harder,” FCHS coach Eddie James said of the format change. “You don’t want to show everything you can do, but you want to win and you’re thinking about seeding.
“The first time we didn’t show some things against Waggener and Central because in the back of our minds we thought we might have to play them again.”
In the second round, the higher seed will be the host.
After that the RPI comes into play. The KHSAA website says the RPI “stands for ‘Ratings Percentage Index,’ a statistical means to measure a team’s strength relative to other teams, based largely on the strength of their schedules.”
FCHS has the third-highest RPI among Class 4A teams at .697, trailing just Boyle County (.730) and Johnson Central (.705).
In the third round, the state is divided into two sections, with Regions 1-4 the West and Regions 5-8 the East, and the host school is determined by its RPI.
The fourth round is the semifinals, and with four teams remaining there are no divisions. Once again, the host school is determined by RPI, and the winners advance to the championship game.
“In some districts the No. 4 might not be very good, but in our district they’re all good teams,” James said. “It was 37-20 last time, and that helps keep the kids sharp and energized.”
The Panthers lost 60-30 at home to Eminence on Oct. 11.
“It’s been very positive,” Foley said about his team’s attitude. “We’ve had good practices. We’re a different team than we were when we played the first time. We have people back; everyone is healthy.”
The one person missing is senior kicker Reed Miklavcic, who is out with an injury.
DeSales has the fifth-best RPI in Class 3A. The Colts defeated WHHS 48-13 on Oct. 18 in Louisville.
Mercer County and Christian Academy of Louisville, the other teams from the district in the playoffs are ranked eighth and 11th, respectively, by their RPI.