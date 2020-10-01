100220_WHHSAddyFox_submitted.jpeg

Western Hills' Adisyn Fox had the low score among local golfers at the Region 9 Tournament Tuesday, shooting 87 at Kearney Hill in Lexington. Franklin County shot 379 and tied for seventh place, and WHHS shot 412 and placed 13th. (Photo submitted)

