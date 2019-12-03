Three Midway University student-athletes from Frankfort were named to River States Conference scholar-athlete teams for fall sports.
They are Frankfort High graduate Ellen Williams (women’s soccer) and Western Hills graduates Krissy Cummins (volleyball) and Sadie Taylor (women’s cross country).
In order to be named to their respective RSC scholar-athlete team, student-athletes must maintain a minimum grade-point average of a 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved at least a sophomore academic status.