Western Hills sophomore Javeon Campbell has been named to the all-11th Region boys basketball team.

Local players earning honorable mention were Frankfort’s Caleb Hack and Jordan Blythe, Franklin County’s Andrew Chenault, and WHHS’ Walter Campbell. All four players are seniors.

