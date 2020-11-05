Seven local players were named to the 41st District volleyball all-tournament team.

They are Western Hills' Nikki Shouse, Lexi Taylor and Allie Dick, Franklin County's Makenna Deaton and Natalie Dufour, and Frankfort's Pauli Hancock and Olivia Ellis.

Western Hills advanced to the 11th Region Tournament, and Shouse was named to the all-tournament team.

