Western Hills’ Griffin Staude and Emma Campbell both ran in the races for seeded runners Saturday at the Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational cross country meet in Louisville.
Staude finished sixth in a time of 15 minutes, 53.9 seconds over 5,000 meters.
Campbell placed 43rd in a time of 20:25.2.
Franklin County’s Makena Gillion was eighth in the girls varsity race in 20:23.4, and the Lady Flyers placed seventh as a team.
Western Hills finished 16th in the boys varsity race while FCHS competed in the senior-junior races and freshman race.
Both teams will be competing in the County Championships Wednesday at the State Library and Archives.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
BOYS
Seeded, 5,000 meters
6. Griffin Staude (WH) 15:52.8.
Varsity, 5,000 meters
86. Nikhil Akula (WH) 18:37.0, 98. Sahil Shaik (WH) 18:55.6, 100. Luke Staude (WH) 18:55.8, 115. Josh Downey (WH) 19:08.7, 122. Jon Eades (WH) 19:17.5, 181. Kobe Staude (WH) 21:28.9, 197. Marcus Negron (WH) 23:03.6.
Junior-Senior,
5,000 meters
38. Nathaniel Lawrence (FC) 18:43.7, 69. Leeland Fern (FC) 19:19.4, 107. Venish Patel (FC) 20:16.8.
Freshman, 4,000 meters
141. Jacob Kendall (FC) 16:51.8, 170. Brigham Boone (FC) 17:38.8, 204. Christian Adkins (FC) 20:25.9.
GIRLS
Seeded, 5,000 meters
43. Emma Campbell (WH) 20:25.2.
Varsity, 5,000 meters
8. Makena Gillion (FC) 20:23.4, 18. Jett Bradley (WH) 20:58.7, 26. Molly Stigers (FC) 21:35.9, 31. Kiera Carlee (FC) 21:44.7, 82. Elizabeth Valladares-Valles (FC) 23:33.6, 84. Emily Harrod (WH) 23:34.7, 96. Riley Gillis (FC) 24:14.6, 128. Eliza Boone (FC) 25:56.5, 133. Sara Jones (WH) 26:21.6, 150. Abbagail Grimes (FC) 27:42.5, 151. Gaia Vavala (WH) 27:49.6, 162. Allison Harrod (WH) 30:25.2.