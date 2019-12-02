Six high school runners from Frankfort competed in the Foot Locker South Regional cross country meet Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Western Hills’ Griffin Staude, competing in the championship boys race, was 63rd in 16 minutes.
WHHS’ Jett Bradley placed 28th in the junior girls race with a time of 20:23.
In the junior boys race, Luke Staude was 187th in 18:42, and Josh Downey was 219th in 19:09. Both runners are from Western Hills.
Frankfort High’s Chase Sweger was 138th in 18:02 in the sophomore boys race, and WHHS’ Jon Eades was 115th in 19 minutes in the freshman boys race.