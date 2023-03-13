The Frankfort, Franklin County and Western Hills track teams competed in the KTCCCA Indoor State Championships at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville.
FCHS and WHHS competed in the Class 2A meet on March 4, and FHS competed in the Class A meet on March 5.
Class A meet
Katie Norman placed second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.28 seconds and in the 200-meter dash in 26.57.
Kenzie Barber took third place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 31.07 seconds, and Shaelynn Hockensmith was fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 30 feet, ¼ inches.
Emme Moore was ninth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:28.52, and Jamie Bessinger was 13th in 5:34.19. Teammate Maddie Starkey was 11th in the 60-meter hurdles in 11.59 seconds.
Hockensmith was 12th in the long jump with a jump of 12-11.75, and Charlotte Barnett was 36th in the 60-meter dash in 10.11 seconds.
On the boys side, Benjamin Schrader was 23rd in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.21. In the 800-meter run, Hagan Schoolfield was 18th in 2:21.19, and Isaiah Whitis was 36th in 2:34.97.
In the 1,500-meter run, Schoolfield was 27th in 4:58.89, and Tyler Shanks was 37th in 5:20.08. Kevin Jackson was 30th in the shot put at 31-08.50.
Class AA meet
Franklin County’s Jaden Oldham was runner-up in the girls shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 7.5 inches.
Other top five local finishers were Western Hills’ Tyler Withers, third in the 60-meter dash in 7.29 seconds; WHHS’ Jon Eades, fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 9:22.99; Franklin County’s Henry Andrews, fourth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.73 seconds, and FCHS’ Deloris Boateng, fifth in the 200-meter dash in 27.12 seconds.
