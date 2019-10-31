The Frankfort, Franklin County and Western Hills cross country teams all came out of tough regional meets last week, and they’ll try to ride that momentum in Saturday’s state meet at the Kentucky Horse Park.
Frankfort’s boys team finished sixth at its regional meet and will run at 10:15 a.m. Saturday. The FCHS girls team and WHHS individual qualifiers will run at 11:30 a.m., and the WHHS boys team, along with FCHS individual qualifier Leeland Fern, will run at 12:15 p.m.
Western Hills junior Griffin Staude won his regional race last week, posting the best time from all the Class 2A regionals at 15 minutes, 53.8 seconds, and the Wolverines were third in the team standings.
“The boys team has made tremendous strides over the last couple of weeks with all of them running PRs (personal records) and looking strong going into the state meet,” WHHS coach Adam Schaffner said.
“The boys team is looking to finish between fourth and seventh as a team. The top four teams get trophies. As for individuals, Griffin Staude comes in as one of the favorites to win the individual title. I feel we could have two other runners in the top 25 with Nikhil Akula and Josh Downey. Our four through six runners of Jon (Eades), Sahil (Shaik) and Luke (Staude) are shooting for top 50.”
Franklin County’s girls were fourth at their regional meet to qualify for state.
The Lady Flyers were led by senior Makena Gillion, who set a PR of 19:08.37 to finish sixth, and sophomore Kiera Carlee was 10th.
"This year our main goal as a team is to place higher than we did the year previously, which is ninth place," FCHS coach Kristen O'Neil said. "The girls team has worked hard all season and deserve to see a positive outcome from their dedication."
Gillion’s time at the region has her seeded sixth in the girls Class 2A race, and Carlee is 13th. FCHS went into the regional meet ranked eighth in the state.
"Individually, I'm excited to see my seniors, Makena Gillion and Molly Stigers, give one last go on the course at the Horse Park," O'Neil said. "They were freshmen my first year of coaching, and it is bittersweet to see them end their high school cross country careers after coaching them for four years.
"Makena has a great opportunity to place high individually, and I hope both leave everything out there. I'm excited to see how Leeland Fern ends his junior season."
WHHS qualified four individuals — Emma Campbell, Jett Bradley, Emily Harrod and Holland Riddell. Campbell, Bradley and Harrod all have state meet experience.
“Emma Campbell and Jett Bradley are looking to match how they did last year of finishing in the Top 25 and Emma finishing in the top 15,” Shaffner said. “Emily Harrod is looking to improve on her finish from last year when she finished 63rd.”
Frankfort’s boys team is making its second straight state meet appearance.
“Based on seed times for the state, we are in 14th place, which was higher than we anticipated following the region,” FHS co-coach Mac Yocum said. “To show how tough our region is, all six qualifying teams are seeded in the top 14.”
The Panthers were led at the region by sophomore Chase Sweger, who placed 10th in 17:53.6. Senior Reed Miklavcic ran at the regional meet but was sick. This will be his third straight trip to state, having qualified as an individual as a sophomore.
“To be honest. I’m really just proud of them for making state this year,” FHS co-coach Zachary Moore said. “We are in the beginning stages of rebuilding our program and as Mac had previously mentioned five of our top seven played soccer this fall as their primary sport.
“We had two runners, Chase Sweger and Caleb Van Este, who led the team for most of the year and were dedicated just to cross country. The soccer players ran a few meets but really only practiced on occasion until the last couple weeks. The fact that they were able to come out late in the season and run well enough to qualify as a team really says a lot about the athleticism of our runners.”
It also points to another attribute the team has.
“One thing about our guys, their mental toughness from the soccer field carries over to the cross country course,” Yocum said. “They hate to lose at anything, and they will give it all they have. A top 15 finish would be our highest finish in many, many years, so we are excited to see what happens.”