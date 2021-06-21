Seven Western Hills players and four Franklin County players were named to all-academic teams by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.

Those named first team had a grade-point average of 3.75-4.0 while those on the second team had a GPA between 3.50-3.74 and those receiving honorable mention had a GPA between 3.25-3.49. The GPAs were through the 2020 fall semester.

Named to the first team were Katie Axon, Jaylin Muravchick, Emma Story and Peyton Sutton of Franklin County, and Makenna Briscoe, Darcey Burton, Keeli Lightfoot, Sierra Weber and Anna Woolums of Western Hills.

WHHS’ Olivia Turner was named to the second team, and WHHS’ Kaylin Mullins received honorable mention.

