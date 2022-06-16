Six Franklin County players and five Western Hills players were named to the all-academic softball team by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.

Named to the first team were Franklin County’s Katie Axon, Annabelle Southworth and Shakeira Wheeler and Western Hills’ Keeli Lightfoot, Lauren McGaughey, Kinsley Redmon and Sierra Weber.

Franklin County’s Madison Benassi and Sierra Watson were named to the second team, and FCHS’ Reese Rogers and WHHS’ Jalynn Cushingberry earned honorable mention.

Those named to the first team had a grade-point average of 3.75-4.0, those named to the second team had a 3.50-3.74 GPA, and players earning honorable mention had a GPA of 3.25-3.49.

Grades were based on cumulative weighted GPAs through the past fall semester.

