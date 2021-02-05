The Frankfort, Franklin County and Western Hills swim teams competed in a meet at Falling Springs Center in Versailles Wednesday.
Woodford County won the combined team title, followed by WHHS, FCHS and FHS.
Here are the local results from the meet.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: 3. Frankfort 2:24.17, 4. Franklin Co. 2:26.91, 5. Western Hills 2:32.67.
200-yard freestyle: 3. Dorsey Williams (FC) 2:36.16, 4. Caroline Miklvacic (FH) 2:439.5, 5. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 3:03.05.
200-yard IM: 2. Peyton Zinner (WH) 2:37.27, 5. Sidney Wix (FC) 3:09.37.
50-yard freestyle: 6. Kenzie Barber (FH) 31.58.
100-yard butterfly: 2. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:14.50, 3. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:20.75, 4. Kenzie Barber (FH) 1:34.31.
100-yard freestyle: 3. Caroline Miklavcic (FH) 1:10.33, 4. Lilia Smithson (FH) 1:14.42, 5. Makayla Dees (WH) 1:22.98, 5. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 1:25.77.
200-yard freestyle relay: 2. Franklin Co. 2:10.61, 3. Frankfort 2:13.08, 4. Western Hills 2:23.02.
100-yard backstroke: 2. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:16.89, 3. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:19.04, 5. Sidney Wix (FC) 1:25.81.
100-yard breaststroke: 2. Peyton Zinner (WH) 1:22.93, 3. Dorsey Williams (FC) 1:27.95, 4. Lilia Smithson (FH) 1:29.62, 6. Ellie Bevington (FC) 1:34.29, 7. Keeli Lightfoot (WH) 1:45.88, 8. Stevie Smith (WH) 1:49.06.
400-yard freestyle relay: 2. Western Hills 5:32.64.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: 3. Western Hills 2:01.91, 4. Franklin Co. 2:10.64, 5. Frankfort 2:19.80.
200-yard freestyle: 3. Garrett Foster (WH) 2:13.95, 4. Jack Barnes (FH) 2:26.67, 5. Braden Kalla (FC) 2:27.00, 6. Christian Adkins (FC) 2:29.08.
50-yard freestyle: 2. Collin Matthews (FC) 24.33, 3. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 25.11 6. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 27.46, 8. Jack Caldwell (WH) 31.05.
100-yard butterfly: 2. Jack Barnes (FH) 1:17.10.
100-yard freestyle: 2. Collin Matthews (FC) 54.12, 3. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 58.21, 4. Hunter Foster (WH) 58.31, 5. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 1:02.64, 6. Braden Kalla (FC) 1:06.49, 7. Garrett Bourne (FC) 1:08.10, 8. Gabriel Langley Boaventura (FH) 1:08.16.
200-yard freestyle relay: 2. Western Hills 1:46.42, 3. Frankln Co. 2:01.27, 4. Frankfort 2:03.64.
100-yard backstroke: 4. Hunter Foster (WH) 1:09.90, 5. Garrett Foster (WH) 1:12.08, 7. Christian Adkins (FC) 1:22.02, 8. Gabriel Langley Boaventura (FH) 1:24.44.
100-yard breaststroke: 3. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 1:19.51, 5. Logan Prewitt (FC) 1:41.55.
400-yard freestyle relay: 2. Western Hills 4:12.27, 3. Franklin Co. 4:50.86.
