VERSAILLES — This season was a struggle for local high school swimmers.

With no indoor pool in Frankfort, they had to go out of town to practice, and the opportunities were limited.

But at the Region 6 meet, which took place Saturday and Sunday at Falling Springs, there were nine local swimmers who advanced to Sunday’s finals — five from Western Hills, three from Franklin County and one from Frankfort.

The top 16 swimmers in each event after Saturday’s preliminaries returned Sunday for the finals with eight swimmers in the consolation final and eight in the championship final.

WHHS’ Hunter Foster had the best finish among the local swimmers, placing seventh in the championship final of the 100-yard backstroke.

The seniors at Sunday’s finals were WHHS’ Garrett Foster and Evan Sinor-Huggins and FCHS’ Collin Matthews.

“It’s been brutal,” Sinor-Huggins said of the season. “We’ve had two practice days, Saturday and Sunday, and all our practices were one hour long. That’s not much time to do practice, training and conditioning.”

Frankfort was down to one indoor pool, at Kentucky State University, that the local teams had been using for practice, but a boiler issue with the pool forced KSU to close it in November, leaving teams scrambling for practice time at other facilities.

WHHS and FCHS practiced on weekends in Shelbyville.

“It’s been very tough,” Matthews said. “It’s very hard when you’re only swimming once or twice a week and you’re trying to compete against swimmers who’ve been practicing all year.”

Matthews doesn’t belong to a club team and Sinor-Huggins swims for the Frankfort Country Club, which doesn’t have an indoor pool, so that eliminated a practice option for them.

Foster doesn’t belong to a club team either but his brother, Hunter, swims for Lakeside out of Shelbyville, and Garrett was able to practice some with that team.

“We used to practice during the week,” Garrett Foster said. “I planned around that, and my weekends were usually very busy.

“This year there were some days I couldn’t go (to practice), and that made it a lot harder to practice.”

Kelly Caldwell coaches the Franklin County and Western Hills teams.

“With a significant lack of pool time this season, the local swimmers did well in their final competition,” she said. “Collin Matthews swam a good race Saturday and a brilliant race Sunday, swimming a time good enough to get an at-large bid to the state meet. Unfortunately he can’t go to the state meet out of the consolation final.”

Sinor-Huggins set school records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles last season, and he wasn’t pleased with his senior season.

“Not at all,” he said. “Last year I finished out swimming 53 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle. Today I swam a 56. That’s the best I could do.

“We went from practicing six days a week to two days a week. As a team, we’re all behind where we were.”

All three seniors said they gave some thought to quitting during the season, but they’re glad they finished the season.

“I considered giving it up,” Sinor-Huggins said, “especially after all the Kentucky State difficulties, but I decided to finish. My first three years were great. I loved swimming. Last year was a little difficult because of the coronavirus, and that’s to be expected, and this year was a little chaotic.

“I wanted to finish it out for closure’s sake.”

For Garrett Foster, who’s been swimming for WHHS since he was in the seventh grade, completing the season felt like the right thing to do.

“I thought about it,” he said of quitting, “but we were halfway through the season, and I decided to go ahead and finish it.

“I’ve been swimming for about nine years, and leaving at that point wouldn’t have left things right. I’m glad I finished.”

With no current plans to build an indoor pool in Frankfort and the KSU pool still closed, what next season will look like for the high school teams remains to be seen.

“Hopefully we will have a plan for these kids and our community moving forward to make swimming available for everyone,” Caldwell said.

Here are the results from Sunday’s regional action. Payton, in Saturday’s preliminaries, set a school record for FHS in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6 minutes, 19.24 seconds.

BOYS

200-yard freestyle: 15. Garrett Foster (WH) 2:12.19.

50-yard freestyle: 9. Collin Matthews (FC) 23.13, 12. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 24.79.

100-yard freestyle: 9. Collin Matthews (FC) 23.13, 10. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 57.05, 13. Hunter Foster (WH) 57.26.

100-yard butterfly: 16. Maximus Breidert (FC) 1:13.40.

100-yard backstroke: 7. Hunter Foster (WH) 1:01.76.

GIRLS

200-yard IM: 10. Peyton Zinner (WH) 2:28.64.

100-yard butterfly: 11. Peyton Zinner (WH) 1:10.66, 12. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:11.44

100-yard backstroke: 13. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:13.12, 15. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:15.24.

500-yard freestyle: 12. Elise Payton (FH) NTA.

