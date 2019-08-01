The local high school soccer teams will take part in Frankfort High’s Soccerama Saturday at the Panther Athletic Complex on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
The schedule for the local girls teams Saturday is Frankfort vs. Henry County, 9 a.m.; Western Hills vs. Gallatin County, 11 a.m.; and Franklin County vs. Owen County, 1 p.m.
For the local boys teams, the schedule is Frankfort vs. Henry County (varsity), 9 a.m.; FHS vs. Henry County (junior varsity), 11 a.m.; Franklin County vs. Bryan Station, noon; and Western Hills vs. Bardstown, 2 p.m.