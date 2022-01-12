The three Frankfort basketball teams competing in the 11th Region All “A” Classic all suffered first-round losses at Model, the tournament host.
Sayre’s girls team edged Frankfort 50-48 Monday. On Tuesday, the FHS boys team lost to Sayre 89-76, and the Frankfort Christian Academy’s boys team dropped a 92-53 decision to Lexington Christian. TFCA’s girls team didn’t participate in the tournament.
FHS girls
Jamya Chenault had a double-double with 32 points and 13 rebounds for Frankfort.
Chenault was 12-for-15 from the field, and the Lady Panthers shot 72%. They shot 60% (9 for 15) from the foul line.
Rounding out the scoring for FHS were Kendall Cook with seven points, Katie Norman with six and Charlianne Robinson with three points.
Frankfort takes on Western Hills Friday at 7:30 p.m. at WHHS.
FHS boys
Caleb Hack scored 22 points to lead the Panthers, and Jordan Blythe and Ashtin Austin both scored 21 points.
FHS shot 53.6% from the field and was 11-for-15 from the free throw line.
Also scoring for Frankfort were Charlie Ellis with nine points and Carter Gilbert with three points.
Frankfort plays at Western Hills Friday at 6 p.m.
TFCA boys
Lexington Christian jumped out to a 32-13 lead after the first quarter and stayed in control the rest of the way.
Noah Sowders led TFCA with 21 points, and Micah Sowders scored 13.
Others scoring for the Royals were Femi Obielodan with seven points, Kalijah Wickers with four points, and Connor McIntosh, Caden Crutchfield, Weston Jones and Dayton Simpson with two points each.
TFCA plays at Whitefield Academy in Louisville Friday.
