A local tennis team, playing out of Lexington and made up of mostly players from Frankfort, won the KY USTA league 3.5 age 55 and older championship last month in Louisville. Members of the team, on the front row, from left, are Charles Smith, Bentley Bradshaw, Vince Lang, Joe Waldron, Greg Higgins and Huston Wells. On the back row are Will Vandermeer, Don Shierer and Chris Tallon. Absent from the picture are Earl Mayes, Brit Sanders, Todd Leatherman and Jeff Bramble. (Photo submitted)

