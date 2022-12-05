The seventh annual Frankfort Frosty 5K went off Sunday with great weather and festively dressed runners and walkers as the spirit of the season played throughout the route by the 10 choral groups and individuals singing their holiday playlists, including Elvis.

The 115 finishers enjoyed pre- and post-race visiting with Santa, Frosty the Snowman and the Kentucky Wildcat while sipping hot chocolate and winning door prizes.

120722_Frosty5K02_submitted.jpg

Runners race down the path during the Frosty 5K Sunday at Lakeview Park. (Photo by Charlie Baglan)
Download PDF 2022 Frosty 5K results

