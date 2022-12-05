The seventh annual Frankfort Frosty 5K went off Sunday with great weather and festively dressed runners and walkers as the spirit of the season played throughout the route by the 10 choral groups and individuals singing their holiday playlists, including Elvis.
The 115 finishers enjoyed pre- and post-race visiting with Santa, Frosty the Snowman and the Kentucky Wildcat while sipping hot chocolate and winning door prizes.
The top three runners, male and female, respectively, were: Patrick Logan, John Craig and David Morgan; and Robin Lawhorn, Avery Mae Gill and Laura Columbia. Age group winners received hand painted canvas awards created by local artist Phyllis Rogers.
The Frankfort Frosty 5K, and the accompanying shorter distance run/walk Fred & Me 143, benefit three charities. It is the sole funding source of First United Methodist Church’s ecumenical Honduran medical and dental mission and also benefits the international Water With Blessings and First Baptist Church on St. Clair’s Mission Frankfort Clinic.
Water with Blessings, based in Louisville, began in Honduras and now provides water filters to over 60 countries worldwide as well as in the United States following natural disasters where water service is disrupted.
Mission Frankfort Clinic has long provided medical and dental care to the uninsured in Franklin County.
In addition to the two races, money is raised through donations and two raffles. The first raffle was for an overnight stay at the historic Captain’s Cabin in Louisville. This raffle ended with Stephanie Sims holding the winning ticket.
The second raffle is for a Buffalo Trace Trio of bourbons — a 2020 bottled George T. Skaggs, a Blanton’s KY Straight Bourbon Whiskey and an E.H. Taylor Small Batch — and winner takes all.
Raffle tickets for the bourbon trio are $25 per ticket and can be purchased until Jan. 15 (or they sell out) at www.one.bidpal.net/frostyraffles. Drawing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3 p.m.
In addition to the local participants, there were over 130 out of state and virtual participants (including England) as part of the Out of State Challenge and virtual race options.
With a virtual race, an individual can sign up for the race and do their running or walking anywhere, anytime. We had 40 states represented, including representatives from Hawaii, Alaska and Washington, D.C.
The Frankfort Frosty 5K Race Committee is grateful to the many community volunteers who helped at Sunday’s race, especially the students from Frankfort, Western Hills and Franklin County high schools, Bondurant Middle School and Bryan Station High School in Lexington.
The Frankfort Striders are looking for new members to help with the planning of 2023’s event. Those interested in being a part of this should contact Debbie Brown at 502-320-9168 or debbies.brown1026@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.