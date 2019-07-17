Neither Jawon "Puma" Pass or Malik Cunningham was on hand at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wednesday, but that doesn't mean the two contenders for the most visible position on Louisville's football team were ignored.
There was plenty of interest from media attending the event about where their competition stands with about three weeks remaining before the start of fall camp.
As expected, first-year U of L coach Scott Satterfield didn't drop any hints about who he thinks might have the upper hand, but he did indicate that he wouldn't be averse to utilizing somewhat of a platoon system.
"There can be a role for both of these guys," Satterfield said.
Neither player had much success while essentially sharing the position during the Cardinals' dreadful 2-10 season last year.
Pass, in particular, endured an erratic campaign, starting seven of Louisville's first eight games, but finishing only three of them. Then, after being benched, he was suspended for the first quarter of the Cards' first game following the firing of coach Bobby Petrino.
Pass finished with a poor quarterback rating of 109.68 after throwing 12 interceptions vs. just eight touchdowns while completing only 54 percent of his passes (162-300, 1,960 yards).
Although he threw less than one-fourth the number of passes as Pass, Cunningham managed a slightly better rating of 60 percent (40-67, 473 yards, one interception one TD). And he led the team in rushing with 497 yards and five touchdowns on 79 carries.
Pass, a redshirt junior, is listed at 6-4, 238 pounds. Cunningham, a redshirt sophomore, is 5-11, 190.
"Malik has a different skill set," Satterfield said. "He can roll. He's a hard guy to take down. But Puma can run too. I think he ran a 4.75 (40-yard dash) this spring and at that size, that's moving."
So what could eventually separate the two prospects?
"I think it's going to come down to decision-making," Satterfield says. "Ultimately, in our offense, the quarterback has to be a great decision-maker in the run game and in the passing game because there are so many things we're asking them to read."
Wide receiver Seth Dawkins, who was one of the players representing U of L at the Kickoff (the other was linebacker Dorian Etheridge), was asked his opinion of the two quarterbacks, and not surprisingly had good things to say about both of them.
"I love both of them," Dawkins said. "They're competing very hard. The spring was very competitive. I think Puma nudged Malik out in the spring just a little bit, but they've been getting after it, man. Competition only makes you better and they're not shying away from it. They love it. We love it, too. Just excited to get started Aug. 4 and see who eventually wins the battle."
LAID-BACK — MOST OF THE TIME
Before his turn at the podium, Satterfield heard himself described by Etheridge as "laid-back."
"When I first met him he was a laid-back guy and I didn't know how I really felt about that," Etheridge said. "Every coach I've ever had has been an up-in-your-face type of guy. He's laid-back until you, like, start messing up, then definitely he'll gladly intervene (smiling)."
Satterfield didn't necessarily take issue with that description, but did offer a qualifier for his demeanor.
"Probably in the coaching world, absolutely (laid-back)," he said. "There's a lot of coaches that are in your face all the time. I do have a laid-back mentality; I'm even-keeled. But I can get amped up pretty good when I need to because I'm very competitive. I want to win at everything I do."
'BUSINESS AS USUAL' FOR CLEMSON
When the media votes are tallied later this week, Clemson will undoubtedly be the unanimous choice to win the ACC championship again. The Tigers are 34-2 against league foes the last several years, winning by an average of 22 points, and have won two of the last three national titles.
And there's every reason to believe that this season is likely to be more of the same.
"Yeah, it's kind of business as usual for us, to be honest with you," coach Dabo Swinney said. "It's just what we do every year. We've had eight 10-plus winning seasons in a row, been very consistent. The reason for that is we start over. Truly, we don't carry everything over. It's a new team; there are new challenges.
"You've got to redevelop the leadership, reinstall the core values. I start my meetings tomorrow with the coaches. We have five days. Even though we've all been together for a long time, it's as if we just showed up and met each other for the first time. We're going to install the program, what we do, how we do it, why we do it that way.
"Then we just go execute the plan. That's just the mindset that's woven into the culture. It's always about what's next. You've got to show up every year with something to prove. That sense of urgency, we create that all the time."
TAGGERT RELYING ON HORNIBROOK
Florida State, which will host Louisville in both teams' ACC opener on Sept. 21, is looking to bounce back after an embarrassing 5-7 inaugural season under Willie Taggert, the Seminoles' first season without a bowl since 1981.
This year Taggert will pin a lot of his hopes for a revival on new quarterback Alex Hornibrook, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, after last year's starter, Deondre Francois, transferred to Florida Atlantic.
Taggart expects the Seminoles to “turn things around” this season behind Hornibrook, who has plenty of starting experience and was the MVP of the 2017 Orange Bowl. Hornibrook was 26-6 in three seasons at Wisconsin, throwing for 5,438 yards with 47 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.
In response to questions, Taggert insisted that he's not thinking about last season's shortcomings, which landed him on numerous "hot seat" lists and had Seminole fans in war mode.
"We put that behind us a long time ago," he said. "Only time we talk about it is when we are asked about it. We put it behind us. It's 2019. I don't think it's fair to our 2019 team to continue to talk about '18's team. We learned from our mistakes, the things that cost us to be the way that we were. We've been working on it diligently since then to make sure we correct those things and don't do the same things we've done before."