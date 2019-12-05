LOUISVILLE —Clemson's Dabo Swinney guided his team to another Atlantic Coast Conference football division championship and Bronco Mendenhall has done a fine job rebuilding Virginia's program, coaching the Cavaliers to their first Coastal Division title.
Both will coach in the ACC championship game Saturday after Clemson finished 12-0, including 8-0 in winning its fifth straight Atlantic Division crown, and Virginia went 9-3, 6-2.
But the coach who truly deserved the ACC's 2019 Coach of the Year Award is Scott Satterfield, and Thursday members of the media who cover the league agreed with me, giving Louisville's first-year coach the honor.
Satterfield earned 23 votes, while Mendenhall got 17 votes and Swinney had 15.
Satterfield's accomplishments have been well-documented, with the end result being he has turned around U of L's football program much sooner than expected, leading the Cardinals to a 7-5 record and a bowl trip. The bowl destination will be announced Sunday.
The Cards were picked to finish picked seventh and last in the Atlantic Division, 209 points out of sixth place. Instead they went 5-3 to finish second, with on one of those wins coming against Virginia, 28-21.
Louisville also snapped a 10-game losing streak against ranked teams by edging No. 19 Wake Forest 62-59 for its first road win over a ranked opponent since a 38-35 victory at No. 24/21 West Virginia in 2011.
"I'm certainly thankful and honored to be recognized as the coach of the year in the ACC, especially in the conference I grew up watching as a kid," Satterfield said in a release from U of L. "I'm proud of my coaching staff who worked so hard to change the culture of this program and put our players in a position to succeed.
"Lastly, I'm grateful to be able to coach a great group of players who worked so hard since we arrived here last year, and bought into what we are trying to do here at the University of Louisville. I'm so excited to lead this program into the postseason in a few weeks."
Satterfield engineered the biggest turnaround in the country among Power 5 schools while Louisville became only the second team in ACC history to go from 0-8 in league play to 5-3 the following year.
Satterfield is one of six coaches in NCAA history to win coach of the year honors at one school and follow with a second consecutive award at a different school. He earned the honor in the Sun Belt Conference at Appalachian State in 2018.
Satterfield quickly became a fan favorite among Card Nation, not only because of the way his team performed on the field but also due to his outgoing personality and calm demeanor. The vibe around the football program has completely changed, as has the outlook for the future, now one of optimism instead of discouragement.
