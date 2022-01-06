LOUISVILLE — It was a high-intensity game that started with a wild sequence, produced other big moments throughout and ended with more drama than was necessary.
When the smoke cleared in the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night, Louisville's Cardiac Cards had survived their fourth straight ACC nail-biter, defeating an inspired Pittsburgh (8-6, 0-3) team 75-72 to remain atop the conference heading into Saturday's game at Florida State.
The win sent U of L (10-4) to 4-0 in the ACC for the second year in a row and allowed the Cards to stay tied with Miami, which rallied from 14 points down at halftime at home to edge Syracuse 88-87. Louisville has won its four ACC games by five, four, three and three points.
"Tough game," a relieved Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "We knew it would be. Every time you win a game in this league it's tough."
The Cards can thank reserve guard El Ellis for a blistering second half shooting show, Noah Locke for another clutch 3-pointer, Sydney Curry for filling in admirably for foul-plagued Malik Williams, and a long absence by Pitt big man John Hugley, who played just one minute in the first half due to picking up two fouls in the first 90 seconds. One of them was a technical after a dustup with Williams, who was also tagged with a technical, as was Pitt coach Jeff Capel.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore proved how valuable he is to the Panthers by getting 11 points and seven rebounds in the second half and playing circles around Williams, who finally fouled out at the 1:55 mark with four points and four boards.
Ellis, who had scored only one point in his last two appearances, collected a team-best 18 — four of them in the second half — on 6-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. During one stretch late in the game he got 12 of Louisville's 16 points.
"El had an energy about him all day," Mack said. "In the shootaround he was bouncy and excited to play. I had a discussion with him for an hour about doing things better to earn more playing time and the trust of the coaching staff. I also told him I believed in him a whole lot and don't let that fact get lost. He played well; he did a good job tonight."
Said Ellis: "That talk with coach really helped me a lot knowing how much he believes in me. It's all about confidence. Once you see a shot go in, you feel like the basket's big and they're all going in. Once I hit the first one I felt it was going to be one of those nights.”
Curry, meanwhile, contributed eight points and eight rebounds and battled Hugley about as well as could be expected.
"Syd did a terrific job," Mack said.
In a second half that featured 16 lead changes and four ties, Locke provided what looked to be a dagger with his deep trey from the top of the key with 50 seconds remaining, giving U of L a 72-65 lead. And after Jarrod West sank two free throws at 0:15, the Cards were ahead 74-69.
But that's when things got dicey, thanks to two inexplicable technical fouls. Williams drew one from his seat on the bench after fouling out and Mack got the other. So when Jamarius Burton, who led all scorers with 21 points, hit a -pointer, the Cardinals’ lead was suddenly a mere 74-72 with 7.6 seconds left.
West made a free throw at 5.2 seconds, then the Cards could finally celebrate another narrow escape when Burton's desperation trey didn't drop.
"That was my fault at the end," Mack said. "I'm glad I didn't cost our team a win. I would have been in a much different place if that had happened. I should have handled it better, and Malik should have handled it better."
Gametracker: Louisville at Florida State, 8 p.m., Saturday. TV: ESPNU.
