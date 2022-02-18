021922.HBCU Indoor Classic.jpg

The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University are teaming up to host the inaugural LUL/KSU HBCU Indoor Classic presented by Humana on Friday, Feb. 25.

The indoor track and field meet will be held at the League's Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center and will feature teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) from across the country.

The HBCU Indoor Classic will be the first meet of its kind in the region and is intended to be an annual event featured during Black History Month. Leading up to the event, the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center will celebrate its first anniversary with a series of youth and college track meets and events that showcases the versatility of the venue.

"On behalf of Kentucky State University and Acting President Clara Ross Stamps, we are very excited to partner with the Louisville Urban League to establish an event of this magnitude in the great Commonwealth of Kentucky," said Kentucky State Athletic Director, Ramon Johnson. "We are thankful that Humana has graciously opted to sponsor an event that will showcase world-class track and field talent, promote the culture and heritage of historically Black colleges and universities, and bring a climactic end to Black History Month."

The event will run from noon-9 p.m.

Tickets to the HBCU Indoor Classic are on sale for $10. Students can get in for $7 with an ID. To purchase tickets, go to https://nortonslc.ticketbud.com/lul-ksu-hbcu-classic.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription